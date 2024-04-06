Corundum Group Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

