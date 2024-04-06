Corundum Group Inc. Sells 314 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $357.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.56. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

