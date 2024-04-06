Corundum Group Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management raised its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average of $152.44. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

