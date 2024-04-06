Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $54.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRNX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,890 shares of company stock worth $6,081,310 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.