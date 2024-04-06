Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.99. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,521,744 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

