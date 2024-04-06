Crown Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

