Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $18.99. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 94,907 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Cryoport Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.19). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

