CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.04

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.04 and traded as low as C$13.31. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 217,018 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.