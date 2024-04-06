Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.