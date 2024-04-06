Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

