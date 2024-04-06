Cutler Group LLC CA Has $70,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.