Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.00

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $10.30. Daktronics shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 471,459 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAKT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 581,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 209,833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Daktronics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Daktronics by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Daktronics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

