Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

