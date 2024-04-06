Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

