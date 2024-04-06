DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 12,431 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 167,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

