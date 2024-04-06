DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $388.39 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.04 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.92.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

