DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

