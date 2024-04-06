DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 16,350 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mplx by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NYSE MPLX opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

