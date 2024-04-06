David M. Davis Sells 958 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 958 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $13,776.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,480 shares in the company, valued at $639,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $775.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.62. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

