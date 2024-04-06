Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Holdings Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 352.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $722,960. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.