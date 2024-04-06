Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.14 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.68.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
