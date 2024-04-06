Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Denison Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.14 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,666,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $2,774,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.