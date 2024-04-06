Derbend Asset Management Buys 224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

