Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.46. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 27,863 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

