Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $144.43 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

