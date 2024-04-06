Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

