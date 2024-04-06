Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $2.17 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

