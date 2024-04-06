Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Lowered to $25.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $713.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 277,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 245,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after buying an additional 199,889 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 123,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

