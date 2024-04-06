Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $70.22

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.22, but opened at $72.80. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 286,059 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.