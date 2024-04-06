Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $46.19

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.19, but opened at $48.13. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 11,937,901 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

