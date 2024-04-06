Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $40.08

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.08, but opened at $41.37. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 3,741,137 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

