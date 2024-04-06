DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HSBC

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get DLocal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLocal

DLocal Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.