DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $59.35 and last traded at $59.44. Approximately 357,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,678,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

Specifically, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,199 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

