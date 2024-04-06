Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.75. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.092 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

