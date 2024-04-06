Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$109.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
