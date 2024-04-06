Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 132,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.