Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,739,000 after buying an additional 1,547,868 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,256,000 after buying an additional 1,071,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.