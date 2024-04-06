Dynacor Group’s (DNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Atrium Research

Atrium Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.25 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.