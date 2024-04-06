e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.58.

ELF stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,719 shares of company stock worth $6,208,800. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,611,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

