e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ELF. TD Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,800. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

