Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $244.00 to $311.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.20.

Shares of EXP opened at $266.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $135.17 and a one year high of $272.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.69. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

