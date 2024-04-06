EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,975,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,803,000 after buying an additional 81,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.23. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

