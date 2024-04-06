EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The business’s revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

