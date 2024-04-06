Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Malcolm Robert King Acquires 20,000 Shares

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Robert King bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,426.06).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

LON:EGL opened at GBX 163 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £187.97 million, a PE ratio of -16,300.00 and a beta of 0.48. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 223 ($2.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.70.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -80,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Further Reading

