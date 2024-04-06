Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $98.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

