Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.12

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.12 and last traded at C$32.22, with a volume of 25587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMP.A shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

