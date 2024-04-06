Endeavor Group’s (EDR) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

