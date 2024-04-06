Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Matthaios Rigas Sells 2,383 Shares

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.37), for a total transaction of £25,378.95 ($31,859.09).

Energean Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 1,032 ($12.96) on Friday. Energean plc has a 52 week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,355.35 ($17.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,007.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 982.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7,371.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66,428.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENOG

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.