enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $15.74. enGene shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 7,712 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on enGene

enGene Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.