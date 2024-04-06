Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of EPD opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

