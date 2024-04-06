Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

